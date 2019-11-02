Mumbai eve too good for Pune

Mumbai: Mumbai's outfits scored identical of eight goals each against their respective Pune teams in the two Group A encounters on the second day of the 2nd WIFA Women's Football League, at the Cooperage ground here on Saturday.

Community Football Club of India (CFCI), Mumbai exhibited excellent teamwork as they cruised to a thumping 8-0 victory against Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune. The Community Football team a blend of young and experienced players were well-served by their young captain Delfiya Pereira who scored a brace of goals. Seasoned Jennifer Rayar also contributed two goals while Renuka Juvekar, Neha Ture, Aarti Gupta, and Sanya Anklesaria, all added one goal each to finish the match on a high.

Earlier, Bodyline Sports Club, Mumbai registered an identical 8-0 win against another Pune outfit Deccan XI FC in another tie from the same group. Denise Pereira and Ameeta Venkatachalam, both scored three goals each while Ash D’Silva and Zarastyn Mistry netted one each to round off the massive win.

Results:

Group-A: Bodyline Sports Club, Mumbai: 8 (Denise Pereira 3, Ameeta Venkatachalam 3, Ash D’Silva, Zarastyn Mistry) bt Deccan XI FC, Pune: 0. Community Football Club of India, Mumbai: 8 (Jennifer Rayar 2, Delfiya Pereira 2, Renuka Juvekar, Neha Ture, Aarti Gupta, Sanya Anklesaria) bt Utkarsh Krida Manch FC, Pune: 0.