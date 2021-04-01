Mumbai Equestrian League today; ARC to host the league and Regional Equestrian League between April 2-May2

Mumbai: The Amateur Riders Club (ARC), will be host the Mumbai Equestrian League (MEL) and the Regional Equestrian League (REL) at the Mahalaxmi racecourse, Mumbai.

The events are scheduled to be conducted between April 2 and May 2 this year

The MEL and REL are key leagues for athletes to qualify for national and international showjumping and dressage competitions and these events will be held between April 2 - 4, April 16 - 18 and April 30 – May 2.

The league is open to athletes from the entire country and draws participation from towns across the state. Competitions will be held in three age categories. Children Riders: up to 13 years of age, Juniors Riders: 14 to 18 years of age, and post that is the Open category: Any age. The club will enforce strict Covid safety protocols for the participants who will also have to comply with

the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) COVID 19 protocols.

“It feels great to host the MEL after it had to be cancelled last year. We are making sure all the safety protocols are in place as the safety of players and others involved in the league operations is of utmost importance to us. We look forward to a good show!’ said ARC, president Shyam Mehta.

And went on to add, “We have already opened our outdoor riding and training facilities for the athletes to begin practice and make up for the lost time. We hope that tournaments like these lift up the spirit of athletes and prepare”.

This year’s event will see participation from noted equestrian athletes from across the country, including national winners like Zahan and Kaevaan Setalvad, the brothers who recently won gold and silver at the National Equestrian Championship in Delhi, Shrenik Gada, Yashaan Khambatta among others.