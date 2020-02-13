Mumbai District Ranking Carrom Tournament 2020: Amol Sawardekar advances to third round

Amol Sawardekar of MLWB upset former SAARC & Asian Champion Hidayat Ansari of Reserve Bank in a straight games encounter 25-14, 25-14 to enter third round of the Men Singles event in the 7th Mumbai District Ranking Carrom Tournament 2020, organised by Bombay YMCA Procter Branch under the auspices of Mumbai District Carrom Association at Bomaby YMCA Hall, Agripada.

In another matches, Amol Charkari of A. K. Foundation knocked out Natvar Rathod of Boricha Sports Club 25-8, 18-25, 25-16 in a thrilling three-game encounter to advance further. While Salman Khan of Worli Sports Club prevailed over Omkar Netke of MLWB 21-25, 2-11, 25-16 to enter third round.