Mumbai: DFA, FAST FA & Conscient FC emerge Champs in MFA YPL

Girls' U-14 champs: The FAST Football Academy girls are all smiles after emerging Girls’ Under-14 champions in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) organized YPL (Yuva President’s League) 2022-2023. |

Mumbai: D’Souza Football Academy (DFA), FAST Football Academy and Conscient FC emerged champions winning the Boys’ under-11, Girls Under-14 and Boys’ Under-9 finals respectively in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) organized YPL (Yuva President’s League) 2022-2023 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra.

Boys U-11 champs: The D’Souza Football Academy boys are all smiles after emerging Boys’ Under-11 champions in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) organized YPL (Yuva President’s League) 2022-2023. |

In the Boys’ U-11 summit clash, D’Souza FA snatched a fighting 1-0 win against a determined Rising Football Academy to clinch the top honours. Striker Aruunraj Saxena scored the decisive winning goal to secure D’Souza FA’s success.

Later, Harshini Iyer played the lead role by scoring a brace of goals as FAST FA’s romped to a convincing 3-1 win against CFCI (Community Football Club of India) to finish on a high in the Girls’ Under-14 title deciding match. Harshini’s teammate Anuja Saravade played a good supporting role and contributed by scoring the third goals to complete the team’s winning tally. CFCI managed to reduce the margin of defeat with striker Radhika Vyas scoring their lone goal of the match.

Boys U-9 champs: The Conscient Football Club boys are all smiles after emerging Boys’ Under-9 champions in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) organized YPL (Yuva President’s League) 2022-2023. |

Earlier, Conscient Football Club had things much their own way against Kopana Football School ‘B’ and easily cruised to a facile 4-0 victory to clinch the Boys Under-9 crown. The dominant Conscient FC players combined perfectly as a team and scored through Hrivaan Rajguru, Zidaan Shaikh, Kaizen Sinha and Shaurya Kapadia to seal their win and triumph.

Final results - YPL – Boys’ U-11: D’Souza Football Academy 1 (Aruunraj Saxena) beat Rising Football Academy 0.

Boys’ U-9: Conscient Football Club 4 (Hrivaan Rajguru, Zidaan Shaikh, Kaizen Sinha, Shaurya Kapadia) beat Kopana Football School ‘B’ 0.

Girls’ U-14: FAST FA 3 (Harshini Iyer 2, Anuja Saravade) beat CFCI 1 (Radhika Vyas).