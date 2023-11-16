Mumbai Cricket: MCA To Conduct Talent Hunt For Fast Bowlers From Nov 18 To Dec 2

Representation pic | PM

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) will be conducting a ‘Talent Hunt’ for fast bowlers at various venues from November 18 to December 2, 2023. This program is the initiative of MCA President, Amol Kale and MCA Apex Council Members, and following the Cricket Improvement Committee's recommendation, according to a MCA release.

Candidates between the age 16 to 23 years and residing in the jurisdiction of Mumbai Cricket Association; a: Greater Mumbai, b: Thane District, c: Kharghar, d: Palghar District are eligible to attend the ‘Talent Hunt’, basically a selection trials.

The selection process will be organised at the following venues, Wankhede Stadium, Churchgate on November 18 & 19; Air India Ground, Kalina on November 20 & 21; Club Aquaria, Borivali on November 22 & 23; Sainath SC Ground, Virar on November 24 & 25; Chiklikar Ground, Vangaon on November 27 & 28; Union Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyan on November 29 & 30; Nerul Gymkhana Ground, Nerul on December 1 & 2.

Those who are interested in attending the Talent Hunt must report with their proper cricket (bowling) kit at the venues at 10.00 am.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)