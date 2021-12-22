Mumbai Cricket: Bhosale Academy win opening tie of MCC Talent search U-12 cricket league

Bhosale Cricket Academy defeated MCC ‘A’ by 20 runs in their opening tie in the MCC Talent Search under-12 cricket league, jointly hosted with Jwala Sports Foundation at Santacruz’s Air India Sports Club.

Batting first, Bhosale boys scored 119 for eight of the allotted 25 overs. Arya Karle top-scored with 49. In reply, MCC ‘A’ ended with 99 for nine with Hursh Rumde making 30, while Aarav Malhotra bagged three wickets for 13 runs in the allotted five overs. Six teams are in the fray in the inauguration competition.

The matches will be played over 25 overs with each team getting five games before the top two will contest the final.

Brief scores Bhosale Cricket Academy 119/8 in 25 overs (Arya Karle 49; Agasthya Kashikar 3/19, Aarav Shrivastava 2/14) bt MCC ‘A’ 99/9 ( Hursh Rumde 30, Arav Malhotra 3/13) by 20 runs

