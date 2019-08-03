Mumbai City District Table Tennis Tournament: KrishaHiya Doshi, Hiya Doshi in semis

Mumbai: Krisha Agarwal and Hiya Doshi, both had a very successful day, winning their youth girls singles and women’s singles matches respectively, in the Malabar Hill Club 3-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis Tournament, at the Malabar Hill Club table tennis hall. In the youth girls section, Krisha played aggressively to defeat Sankruta Thakur in three games at 11-1, 11-5 and 11-3, while Hiya faced quite a fight from Radhika Agarwal before snatching a 11-6, 11-5 and 11-8 win.

Later, in the women’s singles event, third seed Krisha maintained the winning momentum and sidelined Nandani Sawant coasting to a 11-2, 11-5 and 11-5 victory, while fourth seed Hiya once again had a bit of struggle from Riya Suryavanshi, but managed to register a 11-7, 11-5 and 11-8 win. Top-seeded Senhora D’Souza overcame Nimisha Warang 11-7, 11-5 and 11-9 and second-seeded Misbah Sumar scored a straight games win over Radhika Agarwal romping to a 14-12, 11-8 and 12-10 victory to also advance to the semi-finals. In the men’s singles third round, Saurabh Mohite showed tremendous fighting qualities to defeat Om Lotlikar in five longs games at 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 13-11 and 11-5.

Results

Boys (Sub-juniors): O Chopade bt A Tanna 11-9, 11-6, 11-4; V Agarwal bt H Suryavanshi 11-4, 11-2, 14-12; D Choksi bt N Ravani 11-5, 11-4, 13-11; A Dalamal bt V Patil 11-5, 11-8, 11-2; A Singhania bt P Magar 9-11, 11-8, 11-4, 11-8; D Shah bt A Sanghvi 12-10, 6-11, 12-10, 11-4; R Dhoot bt D Shah 12-10, 11-8, 11-4; D Shah bt S Sawant 11-9, 11-9, 11-7. Quarter-finals: O Chopade bt V Agarwal 11-4, 12-10, 11-7; A Dalamal bt D Choksi 11-4, 11-7, 11-7; A Singhania bt Daiwik Shah 11-6, 9-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1; Dwij Shah bt R Dhoot 11-6, 11-1, 11-3.

Men: T Rane bt A Kurade 11-3, 11-4, 11-9; S Mohite bt O Lotlikar 11-3, 6-11, 10-12, 13-11, 11-5; C Patel bt D Dudhane 11-5, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6; D Jhaveri bt P Mehta 12-10, 11-8, 11-8; S Mattu bt R Ankalesaria 11-6, 11-4, 11-3; M Dani bt R Marolia 11-6, 11-8, 12-10; P Kelkar bt R Gharat 11-9, 11-3, 11-2; M Manager bt M Chiplunkar 11-8, 11-4, 11-9.

Girls (Youth): N Warang bt R Mittal 11-3, 11-4, 11-3; R Suryavanshi bt T Harlalka 13-11, 11-4, 13-11; H Doshi bt R Agarwal 11-6, 11-5, 11-8; K Agarwal bt S Thakur 11-1, 11-5, 11-3.

Women: S D’Souza bt N Warang 11-7, 11-5, 11-9; K Agarwal bt N Sawant 11-2, 11-5, 11-5; H Doshi bt RSuryavanshi 11-7, 11-5, 11-8; M Sumar bt R Agarwal 14-12, 11-8, 12-10.

- FPJ Sports Desk