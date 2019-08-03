Mumbai City District Table Tennis: Kriish Mehta, Mandar Chiplunkar advance

Mumbai: Unseeded Kriish Mehta produced a strong fighting performance to upset top-seeded Dhruav Das, winning in straight games 11-6, 13-11, 13-11 in a junior boys pre-quarter-final match of The Malabar Hill Club 3-Star Mumbai City District Table Tennis

Tournament 2019, and played at the Malabar Hill Club table tennis hall on Friday. Mandar Chiplunkar recovered splendidly after losing the first game to put it across Diyan Shah in another last 16 encounter.

Mandar showed excellent fighting qualities to snatch a deserving 9-11, 11-7, 11-9 and 11-3 win to advance to the quarter-finals. In a closely contested match, Aryan Singhania overcame the strong challenge from Krish Jhaveri before clinching a 3-2 win.

Aryan won the first game but lost the next two to trail 1-2, but he roared back to win the next two games to complete an 11-9, 3-11, 10-12, 11-6 and 12-10 victory.

Results

Junior boys: Kriish Mehta bt Dhruav Das 11-6, 13-11, 13-11; Dnyanesh Sawant bt Aarush Sanghvi 11-6, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9; Aryan Singhania bt Krish Jhaveri 11-9, 3-11, 10-12, 11-6, 12-10; Chaitanya Ahuja bt Saayan Jhaveri 11-6, 8-11, 11-6, 11-9; Om Chopade bt Shivam Ambre 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 11-9; Siddharth Shah bt Vedant Patil 11-6, 15-13, 8-11, 12-10; Dhruv Jhaveri bt Daiwik Shah 11-7, 11-7, 12-10; Mandar Chiplunkar beat Diyaan Shah 9-11, 11-7, 11-9, 11-3.