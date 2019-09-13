Mumbai boy Aryaveer shines in Western Asian Rapid chess

Mumbai: Aryaveer Agarwal of Mumbai won a creditable bronze medal rapid chess event in the boys’ under-8 category of the Western Asian Youth Chess Championships, and played at the Hotel Tivoli Grand Resort, New Delhi.

The upcoming talent Aryaveer, a student of Ecole Mondiale School, Juhu played quite consistently and had some good results to clinch a podium finish despite starting the campaign as 17th seed.

Aryaveer who trains at the SMCA, started shakily and lost his first round match against ultimate champion Vaz Ethan. But, he bounced back and held three higher rated players in the successive rounds and ended his campaign with an impressive score of 5.5 points from 7 games. He also created the biggest upset in the championship when he beat the highest seed of the championship Ubaydullaev Mukhammadiso of Uzbekistan.