Mumbai athletes shine at nationals

Mumbai: State junior kickboxing team returned with a rich haul of six medels in the recent national championship held in Karim Nagar, Telangana.

Priyo Das (Light Contact-37kg), Shubham Awhad (Point Fighting-57kg) and Shubham Sahu (Point Fighting + 69 kg) hit the jackpot by winning the gold medals. Shubham Awhad (Light Contact - 57kg) also bagged a silver. All these athletes represent Shito Ryu Sports Karate and Kickboxing Association in the city under the watchful eyes of Umesh G Murkar and Vignesh U Murkar.

These athletes come from Our Lady of Good Council High School, Sion, Sadhana Vidyalaya, Sion and SIES High School, Matunga.

Medal winners:

Gold: Priyo Das (Light Contact-37kg), S Awhad (Point Fighting-57kg), S Sahu (Point Fighting + 69 kg)

Silver: S Awhad (Light Contact - 57kg)

Bronze: S Devgharkar (Point Fighting - 57kg), S Sahu