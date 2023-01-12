Mumbai: Arya Chandorkar emerges champion at show jumping event

Arya Chandorkar emerged as a champion in the CSN Children II category show jumping with a time of 57 seconds without any penalties atop Winston, on the first day of the national show jumping championship, at the ARC Mahalaxmi racecourse.

M Krishna Sahithi finished behind the champion in the second and third positions, astride Kenia and Asca IX -Z. The lad timed 59 and 80 seconds respectively without any penalties. This championshipis organised by Amateur Riders Club under aegis Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

"It was a wonderful experience takingpartinthis championship, and an opportunity to perform in front of a international panel of judges, said Arya Chandorkar.

"This meet provides great exposure to also observe other talented players’ performances as well," stated the VII grade student of Oberoi International School.

RESULTS:

Children II Show Jumping

Arya Chandorkar ( Winston/ 0 )

M Krishna Sahithi ( Kenia/ 0 )

M Krishna Sahithi ( ASCA IX -Z