Mumbai: ARC’s Zahan Setalvad secures top position in Asian Games Selection Trial Show Jumping

Amateur Riders Club’s (ARC) Zahan Setalvad secured top position with 0 (Zero) penalty under his belt and finished his final round in 77.76 seconds in the 1.40m category Height of the the 2nd Asian Games Selection Trial Show Jumping 2021 held at ARC in Mumbai.

Both the rounds were challenging and players displayed a high level of energy and competitiveness.

The second Position was secured by Amar Sarin with four penalties under his belt and finished the round in 75.16 seconds. He finished both the round with a total of four penalties.

Another ARC rider, Kaevaan Setalvad secured third third rank finishing in 78.31 seconds with four penalties in total. The next competition of category: Height 1.50m will be held on 16th of December.

Results – Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Penalties)

Category: Height 1.40m

1. Zahan Setalvad (El Capital/0)

2. Amar Sarin (Italo/4)

3. Kaevaan Setalvad (Cherokee/4)

ALSO READ Bundesliga: Lewandowski equals record for most goals in a single calendar

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 09:20 AM IST