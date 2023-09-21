Mumbai 4-Star Table Tennis Tournament: Sampada, Raegan, Ananya Emerge Champions

Sampada Bhiwandkar |

Mumbai: Juniors Sampada Bhiwandkar and Ananya Chande, both from Khar Gymkhana, were the toast of the goodly crowd on the final day as they clinched their respective women’s singles and girls under-19 titles in the Khar Gymkhana STTA- All Mumbai 4-Star Table Tennis tournament, organised by Khar Gymkhana and sponsored by DCB Bank under the auspices of TSTTA at their TT Hall at Khar.

However, the men’s top seed Raegan Albuquerque justified his top billing as he overpowered second seed Sagar Kature in a rather exciting but error-prone men’s singles final before Reagan triumphed 11-3, 3-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-2, 11-5.

All the action on the final day was centred around the women’s singles

But all the action on the final day was centred around the women’s singles as well as girls under-19 singles finals. Ironically Sampada, in the under-19 tie, was at the receiving end against Ananya , who after trailing 0-2, turned the tables on her with a 9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8 win in the best of five tie. However, Sampada in the women’s singles tie, played with a lot of vigour. As she jumped to 3-0 lead against 13-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick, a fighter to the core. But Divyanshi intensely fought the tie, rallied splendidly to make it 3-all Even the decider too it was just a touch and go affair all the way as both the players fought tooth and nail. At 9-all, Divyanshi’s flat backhand jab missed the mark. She did take the next point.

Another edge point led Sampada to 11-10 lead

But another edge point led Sampada to 11-10 lead, followed by a fluent forehand to settle the issue in favour of Sampada. However, Divyanshi, who was also allowed to take part in the under-15 event, had the consolation of winning the final with ease.

In the men’s +39 singles finals, Kiran Salian, who had toppled top seed Suhas Rane earlier, outplayed Mumbai City’s Kedar Kasbekar in straight games.

Results (all finals)

Men: Raegan Albuquerque bt Sagar Kasture (4-2): 11-3, 3-11, 10-12, 11-3, 11-2, 11-5; Veteran: (+39): Kiran Salian bt Kedar Kasbekar 12-10, 11-7, 11-7.

Women: Sampada Bhiwandkars bt Divyanshi Bhowmick (4-3): 11-8, 11-9, 11-7, 9-11, 6-11, 7-11, 12-10; Veteran: Shravani Dhapre bt Mythili Sodhii (3-2): 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-3.

Boys (U-19): Sagar Kasture bt Parth Magar (4-1):11-3, 12-10, 11-9, 7-11, 11-5; Under-17: Vineet Deepak bt Parth Magar (3-2): 5-11, 11-7, 6-11, 11-9, 11-7;

Under-15: Daksh Talwar bt Parth Magar (3-1): 13-11, 9-11, 11-6, 11-5; Under-13: Zihar Beddingwala bt Param Bhiwandkar 8-11, 11-9, 13-11, 11-5; Under-11: Aakarshn Yadav bt Rishi Bhangadia 8-11, 15-13, 11-6, 11-7.

Girls (U-19): Ananya Chande bt Sampada Bhiwandkar (3-2).9-11, 9-11, 11-5, 12-10, 11-8; Under-17: Hardee Patel bt Sana Desouza (3-0) 11-6, 11-8, 11-4;

Under-15: Divyanshi Bhowmick bt Arpita Bhorhade 11-5, 11-7, 11-1; Under-13: Palak Jhawar bt Prisha Daga 11-8, 11-9, 11-7; Under-11: Palak Jhawar bt Ritttanya Deolekar12-10, 11-5, 11-9.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)