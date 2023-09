Mumbai 4-Star Table Tennis: Ryan International's Divanshi Bhowmick Storms Into Women’s Final

Divanshi Bhowmick, a 13-year-old school girl from Kandivali’s Ryan International with a spate of wins over olders opponents, stormed into the women’s final of the Khar Gymkhana –TSTTA- All Mumbai 4-Star Table Tennis tournament organised by Khar Gymkhana and sponsored by DCB Bank under the auspices of TSTTA at their TT Hall at Khar.

Divanshi, having won triple crown earlier in the MCF and Matunga Gymkhana, however, will have to contend with only women’s singles event as she was away playing in international tourney at Bangkok (where she won gold). She outplayed her senior Ananaya Basak 4-2 in the women’s semifinal. While in the final she takes on her Sampada Bhiwadkar, a pride of host Khar Gymkhana, an easy 4-0 winner over Siya Hingorany in the other semifinal.

Men's final showdown

While in the men’s singles title round, it will be top seed Raegan Albuquerque, who overpowered Sanskar Basak 4-2 and second seed Sagar Kasture, who had to bring out his best against determined Yuvraj Yadav before prevailing 4-3.

In the men’s +39singles semifinals, Kiran Salian, who toppled top seed Suhas Rane in the quarters , scored over Sameer Bhate 12-10, 11-8, 11-5 next , is all set to cross swords against Mumbai City’s Kedar Kasbekar, who survived a scare before overpowering Rupesh Gharat 8-11, 5-11, 11-4,12-10, 12-10.

Results (semifinals)

Men’s singles: (1)- Raegan Albuquerque bt Sanskar Basak (4-2); 11-8, 5-11, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9, 11-6; (2)- Sagar Kasture bt Yuvraj Yadav (4-3); 11-6, 11-6, 8-11, 8-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-4.

Veteran (+39): Kiran Salian bt Sameer Bhate 12-10, 11-8, 11-5; Kedar Ksbekar bt Rupesh Gharat 8-11, 5-11, 11-4,12-10, 12-10.

Women’s: (1)- Divanshi Bhowmick bt Ananaya Basak (4-2): 11-2, 11-4, 9-11, 11-3, 7-11, 11-6; (2)- Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Siya Hingorany (4-0): 11-9, 11-7, 11-8, 11-6.

Veteran (+39): Shravani Dhape bt Ujwala Marathe bt 11-8, 11-6, 8-11, 11-7; Mythili Sodhi bt Preeti Pardeshi 11-9, 7-11, 11-9, 12-10, 11-8.

Boys (U-19): (1)- Sagar Kasture bt Ayush Sonawane 11-4, 11-8, 11-8; Parth Magar bt (2)-Vineet Deepak11-8, 11-9, 11-9.

Under-17: (1)- Vineet Deepak bt Akanksh Sahoo 11-6, 9-11, 11-2, 11-5; Parth Magar bt Ayush Sonawane 11-6, 11-8,6-11, 11-5.

Girls (U-19): Sampada Bhiwandkar bt Shravani Loke 11-5. 11-6. 11-8; Ananya Chande bt Hardee Patel 6-11, 11-6, 11-3, 13-11.

Under-17: Hardee Patel bt Urvi Churi 16-14, 11-7, 11-5; Sana Desouza bt Bhoomi Pitale 11-6, 11-3, 11-3.

