Mullanpur Weather Report: Will Rain Threaten GT Vs RR Qualifier 2 Clash?

Gujarat Titans will face off against the mighty Rajasthan Royals. The winner of this clash will take on the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the tournament. Historically, Qualifier 2 has been mostly won by the team that lost Qualifier 1. In this case, that advantage rests with the Titans.

However weather is not expected to affect the Qualifier, the arrival of the monsoon season means rain cannot be completely ruled out. With a place in the final at stake, both teams and fans will be hoping for clear skies and an uninterrupted contest free from weather-related disruptions.

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Mullanpur weather report

According to weather forecasts from AccuWeather, there is just a small 1% probability of precipitation at the site on May 29.Cloudy conditions are expected from 1:00 PM IST till 9:00 PM IST. There is also an orange notice for hailstorms lasting till 1:30 PM IST, extending over from the previous afternoon. Rainfall chances are likely to rise up to 40 percent about 9:30 PM IST and continue stable for the next three hours, enhancing the potential of a rain-marred duel to pick the finalist.

What happens if GT vs RR Qualifier 2 is washed out?

If the match washed then there the team that finished at higher on the league stage points table automatically plays the final. The Match officials will utilize an additional 120 minutes of buffer time to wait out the weather or squeeze in a shortened match (requiring a minimum of 5 overs per side). In this case it's GT who has a 18 points will directly Qualify into the finals without a result. Rajasthan Royals would see their might campaign coming to an end without even reaching the playoffs.

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Qualifier 2 is a high stakes match. Losing match due rain robs the natural fun and momentum of the game right before the finals

With a place in the final on the line, both teams and their supporters will be hoping the weather stays away and allows the outcome to be determined on the field rather than by the rulebook.