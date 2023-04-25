'Mujhe sasur mat kaho': Shahid Afridi hilarious banter with son-inlaw Shaheen; Watch

Pakistani fast bowler Shaheen Afridi, tied the knot with Ansha, the daughter of former captain Shahid Afridi, in February of this year. Shahid, however, made a humorous suggestion that Shaheen should avoid calling him "sasur," the Hindi word for father-in-law. Shahid's reasoning for this was that he had just won a cricket trophy, the Legends League Cricket trophy, where he led the Asia Lions to victory over the World Giants in the final match by seven wickets.

Father-inlaw-son-inlaw banter

"Sasur, tumhare muh se main dubara na sunu (I don't want to hear this word from your mouth again)," Shahid told Shaheen during an interview on Samaa TV.

"So if he has won trophy (in PSL for Lahore Qalandars), I have also won the trophy in Qatar (Legends League Cricket)," Shahid added.

Shaheen leading from the front

Lahore Qalandars, captained by Shaheen Afridi, achieved a remarkable feat by securing their second consecutive Pakistan Super League (PSL) title in Lahore. The team's triumph was due to a stunning last-ball victory over the Multan Sultans. This accomplishment made Shaheen the first-ever captain to win back-to-back PSL titles.

The victory was met with wild celebrations as the final ball was bowled, and Khushdil Shah of the Multan Sultans was run out. The Lahore Qalandars' players and fans erupted with joy at the historic achievement.

In the final over, the Qalandars needed 13 runs to win. The responsibility of bowling this crucial over was given to the young Zaman Khan, who proved to be the star performer for his team by conceding just 11 runs. His economical bowling played a pivotal role in securing the title for his team.