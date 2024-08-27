'Mujhe Pasand Hai Laal Ball khelna': Rinku Singh On His Dream Of Playing Test Cricket For Team India

Image: X

Rinku Singh has made a name for himself in the white ball cricket , but the middle order batsman has expressed his desire to play test cricket for Team India in near future.

Speaking to News 24, Rinku said, “I want to play all three formats of the game. I like playing Test cricket a lot. My batting average in red-ball cricket is 55. Mujhe bahut pasand hai laal ball khelna. Bahut maja ata hai mujhe khelne mein. Test cricket is very big cricket. White-ball to sab khelte hai magar Test khelna bahut badi baat hai aaj ke time mein. Toh vo mai khelna chahunga,”

Rinku plays for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket but despite his impressive average of 54.70 in First-Class cricket, he was left out from the squads announced for Duleep Trophy tournament by BCCI.

Rinku confident of playing for India in next T20 World Cup

The left handed batsman missed the bus for the T20 World Cup in West Indies and USA, which the Men in Blue went onto win. He was one of the few players who looked like making the team, however, his name was missing when the squad was announced as he didn't fit in the team combination.

Despite failing to make the team, Rinku is confident of playing the next T20 World Cup that will be held in India. He said, “Every player dreams about playing for the country in the World Cup, and it is my dream as well. I had done well for India, but team selection is not in my hands."

"Maybe they (selectors) haven’t seen me bowling at that time; otherwise, it would have been a different scenario. It was the selector’s call, due to team combination (failed to find a place), but no problem; I will play in the World Cup next time. I will work harder."