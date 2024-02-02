 'Muh Jal Raha Hai?:' Concerned Irfan Pathan Reacts After His Brother Yusuf Tries Fire Pan For First Time
Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan recently played in charity tournament One World-One Family Cup.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Friday, February 02, 2024, 10:57 AM IST
article-image
Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan | Credits: Instagram/RVCJ

Former India all-rounder Yusuf Pathan tried fire pan for the first time in his life during a family function in Gujarat on Thursday, January 1. In a viral video, Yusuf can be seen having a fire pan while others, including his brother Irfan Pathan looking at him.

Yusuf Pathan swallowed fire pan without any issues. However, Irfan Pathan had a bit concern whether his elder brother mouth was burning after having fire pan for the first time. In the video, Irfan can be seen asking his brother is he having any comfortability after having fire pan. He hilariously said that he won't spare him (the person who fed fire pan to Yusuf Pathan) if his brother faces any problem.

