MSSA Hockey back in action today

Mumbai: Mumbai Schools Sports Association – a 126 years old organization representing Sports among Schools in Mumbai – has now begun promoting India’s national sports, Hockey, on grasroot level.

Last year, MSSA hosted tournamnent for more than 40 teams registered in different age group categories among girls and boys.

And this year, the participation has seen an increase, with active involvement of schools namely Goenka Group, St John the Evangelist, Canossa Convent, amongst others.

The much-awaited MSSA Annual Hockey Tournaments will kick off today for U/16 boys/girls followed by under 14 boys/girls at Sai ground Kandivli. New rules lead by Hockey India are to be be implicated this year.