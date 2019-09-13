Rishika Goyal advances in MSSA Inter-School Badminton Championship

Mumbai: Rishika Goyal of Poddar International School, Powai had to fight her way to the second round as she managed to edge past a determined Pratiksha Harindran of Swami Vivekanand, Chembur 15-14 in the first round of MSSA Girls U-16 Inter-School Badminton Championship played at Cricket Club of India, Churchgate on Friday. In another match, Keisha Virani of Nahar International made short work of Asmi Beura of Gundecha Education Academy on her way to a 15-3 victory.

Keisha was at her best as she blazed smashes that went unanswered by Asmi. After leading 8-3 at the halfway mark, Keisha upped the ante and took seven straight points to end the contest that lasted for five minutes and 20 seconds. In a Girls under-14 match, Ananya Shah from Dhirubhai Ambani School looked very calm and composed as she dominated Christ Church School’s Simran 15-0 to clinch a massive win in the second round. Meanwhile, Suri Taarini of JB Petit High School outclassed Avanee Bhatt from Ryan International School 15-2.

Results: Girls u-16 (Round-I): Keisha Virani bt Asmi Beura 15-3; Anjali Pandey bt Anam Kashish 15-3; Vaishnavi Iyer bt Tanisha Bhayani 15-5; Rishika Goyal bt Pratiksha Harindran 15-14; Shivani Gadkar bt Anshi Shah 15-7. Girls U-14 (Round II): Ananya Shah bt Simran 15-0; Suri Taarini bt Avanee Bhatt 15-2; Jathan Ria bt Sanskruti Kavade 15-2; Siya Dahake bt Ayre Ridhi 15-2; Kavya Jain bt Manvi Gupta 15-12.