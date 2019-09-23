Raul Almeida’s brace powers Bosco's to emphatic win in MSSA

Mumbai: Raul Almeida struck twice as Don Bosco, Borivali went on to register a 4-1 win over BJPC High School, Charni Road, in the MSSA organised Ahmed Sailor boys under-16 football tournament tournament, at the Cooperage Ground, Colaba here on Monday.

Don Bosco got into the act quickly as Aaron Pinto netted an early fourth-minute goal to give his team an edge over BJPC. Skipper Almeida joined the party netting in the 15th minute for Don Bosco to take a 2-0 cushion at the end of the first half.

The second half saw a tough challenge from BJPC but both teams were unable to find a clear opening. BJPC kept pushing and were rewarded when Danish Shaikh scored in the 40th minute to close the gap. Sensing the danger, Bosco boy's went on an all-out attack with Raul and Miraj Solaki scoring goals in the 45th and 48th minute to put the match beyond the rivals reach.

In another match, St Mary's SSC, Mazagaon defeated Billabong High International School, Malad 2-0. Shounak Jadhav and Hason Contractor scored a goal each in St Mary. Meanwhile, Anusree Janakiraman single-handedly scored four goals to help Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu trounce Convent of Jesus & Mary, Fort 4-0 in the girls under-14 Division-I at Neville D’Souza Football ground.

Results:

Ahmed Sailor; (Boys u-16): Don Bosco, Borivali: 4 (Raul Almeida 2, Aaron Pinto, Miraj Solanki) bt BJPC High School, Charni Road: 1 (Danish Shaikh); St Mary’s SSC, Mazgaon: 2 (Shounak Jadhav, Hason Contractor) bt Billabong High International Schoo, Malad: 0

Girls under-14 (Div-I): Arya VIdyamandir, Juhu: 4 (Anusree Janakiraman 4) bt Convent of Jesus & Mary, Fort: 0; Dhirubhai Ambani International School: 5 (Navya Dholakia 4, Aritra Malik 1) bt MIG, Borivali: 0