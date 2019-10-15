MSSA: Tanuj Tare shines for St Anthony's

Mumbai: Tanuj Tare scored in the 28th minute, as St Anthony’s High School, Malwani got the better of Holy Family High School, Andheri 2-1 to book their place in the last four of the MSSA boys U-12, St Anthony’s Football ground, Malad here on Tuesday.

In an encounter which saw the fortune swing either way, it was the home side who drew the first blood. Dirgesh Rawte found the net in the 7th minute. Eleven minutes later, Holy Family hit back to to level the score when Mitansh Jambusriya to take the break on even terms.

Three minutes into the second session, St Anthony's forge ahead when Tanuj Tare found the net. This ultimately turned out to be the match-winner for the host as they cruised into the semi

Don Bosco International School blanked St Gregorious High School 3-0 in the boys under-10. Aaron Panjikaran, Ridaan Shah and Rajshivam Dang chipped in with one goal each to seal a comfortable victory. Bombay Scottish, Powai won with an identical margin against Fazlani Academie, Globale.

Results:

Boys U-12 (quarter-final): St Anthony’s High School, Malwani: 2 (D Rawte, Tanuj Tare) bt Holy Family High School, Andheri: 1 (M Jambusariya) Under-10: Don Bosco International School: 3 (A Panjikaran, R Shah, R Dang) bt St Gregorious High School: 0; Bombay Scottish, Powai: 3 (Akshay Shetty, Shashwat Phuleria, Amal Sony) bt Fazlani Academie, Globale: 0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 4 (A Matthew, H Haria, A Narhiar, K Mendes) bt Don Bosco, Matunga: 0