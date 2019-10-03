MSSA: Tanisha Baraskar guides AVM to victory

Mumbai: Tanisha Baraskar struck twice as VCW Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra notched up a 2-0 win over Nahar International School, Andheri to book their place in the semifinals of the MSSA girls U-14 Div-I football tournament, at the Cooperage ground, Colaba here on Thursday.

After a goalless first half, 13-year-old Tanisha outpaced a couple of defenders and find the back of the net. This happened in the 25th minute of play. Boosted by the spectucular goal, she was back in action 11 minutes later to put things beyond the rivals to make it 2-0.

In another quarter-final match, Bombay International School, Babulnath blanked Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra 3-0.

Results:

Girls U-14 (Div-I): VCW Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra: 2 (T Baraskar) bt Nahar International: 0; Bombay International School, Babulnath: 3 (M Dhall, M Mathur, M Iyer) bt Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra: 0; Cathedral John & Connon, Fort: 5 (A Dalal, A Singh, A Pathak, I Gupta, R Mazumdar) bt (on penalties) RSB Arya Vidyamandir: 4 (T Das, Anusree Jankiraman, Divya Jain, Diyana D’Souza)