MSSA: Stanislaus stun favourites Don Bosco's

Mumbai: St. Stanislaus, Bandra, scored three with one in reply against arch rivals Don Bosco, Matunga to book their place in the semifinals of the MSSA under-8 inter-school football, at the Azad Maiden, here on Saturday.

It was the boys from Matunga, the school which has produced many star football in the city who drew the first blood when Maulik Tammola found the back of the net. The Bandra boys did take time to settled, and it was their game all the way.

Apart from the respective coaches screaming from the sidelines, the parents who had their say of the kids who were playing their first competitive game of the life. It was Arhaan Sarguroh who struck for Stanislaus as they took the break on even ground (1-1)

After the break it was Stanislaus and with strikes from Sharv Kamtekar and Nihaal Sylvia sealed them a place in the last four. There were some close calls from the Bosco boys and their rival custodian Vihaan Baikadi stood them and the goal with some good saves.

Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu proved too good for SVKM International School, Vile Parle and went on to record a convincing 6-0 victory. Strikers Krishang Dosani and Medhansh Agarwal, scored a brace for Arya Vidya Mandir Aaray Jain and Aryan Saran struck one a goal apiece.

St. Francis D’Assisi (Borivali) lads also had things much their own way and charged to a comfortable 3-0 win against Orchid International School, Masjid Bunder. The star performers for St. Francis D;Assisi was Tanan D’Silva who scored two goals and Hrithik Shetty with one strike, which ensured St. Francis D’’Assisi record the win and book a place in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the first match of the day, Holy Family, Andheri got the better of Ramnivas Bajaj, Malad 2-0 with strikers Shaun D’Souza and Aarya Gawane scoring one goal each.

Later, Cathedral & John Connon, Fort fought hard to overcome Holy Family, Andheri by a narrow 1-0 margin. Mikhail Marshal netted Cathedral’s all-important winning goal and confirmed their place in Tuesday’s semi-final.