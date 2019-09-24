MSSA: St Lawrence move ahead by pumping four goals

Mumbai: St Lawrence High School, Kandivali has an easy outing against Greenlawn's High School as they pumped in four goals against none, in Group A match of the MSSA organised Ahmed Sailor boys under-16 football at the Cooperage Ground, Colaba here on Tuesday.

It was a keenly contested encounter with the teams having equal exchange in the first session of the tie. Lawrence did have a slight edge as they found the net once in the first half of the match. It was Yasir Shaikh who gave them take the break on a happy note, which happened in the 16th minute of play.

But, the break saw the Kandivali enter the field to renewed vigour as they went about in their mission, and Aftab Khan doubled their lead nodding home Nayan Patil’s free-kick in the 28th minute. This goal put the Greenlawn on the backfoot, and as their defending trying to avert danger to their goal handled the ball and Jay Gosalkar converted from spot-kick. With seven minutes for the final whistle Jyotin Newalkar assured their stay alive in the championship.

Next School, Mulund scored at will with a 7-0 win St Xavier’s Boys, in a Group B, which was played at St Xavier’s ground, Parel. Taren Rodrigues, Coen Ohnia and Tirth Patel scored a brace each while Vishal N added one in Next School’s commanding victory.

Meanwhile, Ruhi Raghavan’s hat-trick powered The Cathedral & John Connon to a 3-0 win against St Mary’s Convent High School in the irls under-14 Division-I at Neville D’Souza Football ground.

Results:

Ahmed Sailor (Group A): St Lawrence, Kandivali: 4 (Yasir Shaikh, Aftab Khan, Jay Gosalkar, Jyotin Newalker) bt Greenlawn's High School: 0; Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 4 (Saad Balwa 2, Alok Vernekar, Craaig Daniel) bt St Anthony High School: 0; Colaba Municipal Secondary School: 5 (Sanju Rathod, Punit Shahi, Pravili Chavan, Prakash Sahani, Suraj Singh) bt (on penalty shootouts) Campion School: 4 (Abner Alva, Aman Mehta, Iryaneer Chawla, Raj Bhagat)

Group B: The Next School, Mulund: 7 (Taren Rodrigues 2, Coen Salohnha 2, Tirth Patel 2, Vishal N) bt St Xavier’s Boys: 0; St Francis D’Assisi: 2 (J Vaz, B Vasalkar) bt OLPS, Chembur: 0; St Mary’s High School SSC, Mazgaon: 2 (S Jadhav, F Zariwala) bt Yashodham High School, Goregaon: 0

Girls u-14 (Div-I): The Cathedral & John Connon: 3 (Ruhi Raghavan 3) bt St Mary’s Convent High School: 0; Apostolic Carmel: 1 (Rochelle Mathews) drew with Jamnabai Narsee School: 1 (Kyra Pallod)