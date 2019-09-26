MSSA: Pratej Lanjeusar nets winner for Boscoites

Mumbai: Don Bosco, Matunga continued their fine run in the Ahmed Sailor, the MSSA organised under-16 football tournament. At the St Xavier's ground here on Thursday, thanks to Pratej Lanjeusar match-winner as they pulled out a solitary goal win over Swami Vivekanand, Chembur.

The Leslie Machado-coached outfit from Matunga played their own game setting aside all that happened and played a well-composed defensive game. Swami Vivekanand too had their share in the day's proceedings, as they too exhibited clam and composed encounter, not taking any risks.

There were no glimpses of aggression Boscoites are known for a change, and that paid off, on the other hand, Vivekanand played too were very positive in their approach, but lacked the killer instinct.

Don Bosco's Pratej Lanjeusar who was lurking up front for a while made most of it. Latching on to a ball which one of the rival defenders, outpaced a couple for defenders and the custodian Rushel Raje to find the far corner of the net. Which ultimately turned out to be the match-winner.

In another match, Armaan Gupta helped Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu edge past St Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon 1-0. Armaan’s goal came in the final minute of the second half.

Results:

Ahmed Sailor: Don Bosco, Matunga: 1 (Pratej Lanjeusar) bt Swami Vivekanand, Chembur: 0; Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu: 1 (Armaan Gupta) bt St Mary’s ICSE, Mazgaon: 0