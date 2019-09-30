MSSA: Navya Dholakia's strikes to secure a victory

Mumbai: Striker Navya Dholakia’s brace propelled Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra, to a 2-0 win over St Mary’s Convent High School, Mulund, in a MSSA girls under-14 Div I, at Cooperage ground, Colaba here on Monday.

Navya who has been the main strike continued from where she left on Friday against Mary Immaculate. She struck in the 6th and 12 minutes to anchor her team to victory. Being a right winger she rattled the St Mary’s defence and shot the ball on target from the right flank to secure a victory for her team.

In another match, Riana Savariya and Riddhi Majumdar scored a goal each to take Cathedral John & Connon to a 2-0 win against MIG, Borivali. Meanwhile, Lakshdham Goregaon blanked IES Orion 3-0 in the Ahmed Sailor boys under-16.