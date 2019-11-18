MSSA: Kimaya Apte nets winner for Cathedral & John Connon

Mumbai: Fancied Cathedral & John Connon (CJC) from Fort did a splendid job to score a late winner to defeat the Juhu school girls, Arya Vidya Mandir by a narrow 1-0 margin and qualify for the finals of the Girls under-12. the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) organised Inter-schools football tournament, at the MSSA Schools Sports Centre here on Monday.

In the first half both the teams worked hard to try and score a goal to take the advantage but neither of the teams succeeded in scoring a goal and the first period ended without a single goal.

In the second half, Cathedral & John Connon managed to find the breakthrough with striker Kimaya Apte scoring the only goal of the match to help her team emerge deserving winners. In the second semi-final, Rustomjee International from Dahisar defeated Christ Church from Byculla by a 4-2 score line in the tie-breaker after the match was tied at 1-all.

Safaa Gazi scored for Christ Church, while Harshini Iyer for Rustomjee. In the tie-breaker only Swara Raikar could score for Christ Church while Rustomjee scored three kicks through Harshini, Nishi Doshi and Nyesha Mehta to win the match.

