MSSA kabaddi gets underway

Mumbai: There is a dispute about the game kabaddi from which country did it originate. India claims that kabaddi originated in the country 4000 years while Iran objects to this and asserts that the game originated in their country 5000 years back. Iran also claims that the proof of game existing in their country is the ancient archaeological site of Shahr-e-Sukhteh which was discovered in the early 20th century in the Sistan area of Iran.

But, in the present era, this game which is over 5000 years old, as the Premier Kabaddi League is the most-watched TV next to the Indian Premier League (cricket). And Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) seem to have taken serious note, and the inter-school contest is one best. And the makeshift tennis court at the MSSA has been given a flip with mat and athletes are making the most of it.

And on the opening day of the competition was no different with the players giving their best, and was it was more evident when Lady Engineer and Antonio D'Silva when the latter ran away winners by a whisker (two points).