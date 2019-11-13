MSSA: Jamnabai Narsee outclass Malad’s Carmel

Apostolic Carmel High School, Bandra, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra East were locked in a close fight but the former managed to steal a march as they managed to score a crucial foal which paved the way for the slender 1-0 win.

The star performer for Apostolic Carmel was Adelia Picardo who scored the important winning goal which ensured the team walked away with a close win and the three points.

Striker Camrynn Fernandes also played the lead role for Mahim school Bombay Scottish who defeated Arya Bidya Mandir, Juhu by a 1-0 score, Camrynn struck the only goal of the match which helped Bombay Scottish snatch the win.

In an evenly fought battle, Christ Church from Byculla and Mary Immaculate from Borivali shared honours as they played out a fighting 2-2 draw. Christ Church managed to score their two goals through Khadija Sham and Ayn Sayed, while Mary Immaculate managed to make a good reply and struck through Kashish Purohit and Keira D’Souza.

Results:

Girls’ under-12: Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu: 5 (Mahi Motasha 2, Amishilla Surelca, Ashlesha Pathankar, Anahita Dudeja) bt Carmel of St. Joseph, Malad: 0. Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 1 (C Fernandes) bt Arya Bidya Mandir, Juhu: 0. Christ Church, Byculla: 2 (Khadija Sham, Ayn Sayed) drew with Mary Immaculate Girls, Borivali: 2 (Kashish Purohit, Keira D’Souza). Apostolic Carmel, Bandra: 1 (A Picardo) bt Dhirubhai Ambani Intl. BKC: 0.