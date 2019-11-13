MSSA: Jamnabai Narsee outclass Malad’s Carmel

Mumbai: Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu outclassed Carmel of St. Joseph from Malad 5-0 in the MSSA girls’ under-12 First Division Inter-School football match at the Schools Sports Centre on Wednesday.
Striker Mahi Motasha led from the front by scoring the first two goals and her teammates Amishilla Surelca, Ashlesha Pathankar, and Anahita Dudeja scored the remaining three goals for Jamnabai Narsee.
Apostolic Carmel High School, Bandra, and Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Bandra East were locked in a close fight but the former managed to steal a march as they managed to score a crucial foal which paved the way for the slender 1-0 win.
The star performer for Apostolic Carmel was Adelia Picardo who scored the important winning goal which ensured the team walked away with a close win and the three points.
Striker Camrynn Fernandes also played the lead role for Mahim school Bombay Scottish who defeated Arya Bidya Mandir, Juhu by a 1-0 score, Camrynn struck the only goal of the match which helped Bombay Scottish snatch the win.
In an evenly fought battle, Christ Church from Byculla and Mary Immaculate from Borivali shared honours as they played out a fighting 2-2 draw. Christ Church managed to score their two goals through Khadija Sham and Ayn Sayed, while Mary Immaculate managed to make a good reply and struck through Kashish Purohit and Keira D’Souza.
Results:
Girls’ under-12: Jamnabai Narsee, Juhu: 5 (Mahi Motasha 2, Amishilla Surelca, Ashlesha Pathankar, Anahita Dudeja) bt Carmel of St. Joseph, Malad: 0. Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 1 (C Fernandes) bt Arya Bidya Mandir, Juhu: 0. Christ Church, Byculla: 2 (Khadija Sham, Ayn Sayed) drew with Mary Immaculate Girls, Borivali: 2 (Kashish Purohit, Keira D’Souza). Apostolic Carmel, Bandra: 1 (A Picardo) bt Dhirubhai Ambani Intl. BKC: 0.
