MSSA: It's an all Bombay Affair

Mumbai: It's an all Bombay affair in the in the MSSA Girls U-14 Division-I inter-school football tournament final. At the Cooperage ground, in Colaba here on Friday, Bombay Scottish, Mahim, got the better of VCW Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra, 3-1, while Bombay International School, Babulnath, stunned Cathedral John & Connon 3-0, to set up a summit clash on Monday.

Bombay Scottish must thanks their rivals, Arya Vidya Mandir's lethargic approach that proved easy for them to make the cut into the final.

Well aware of the weakness, of the girls from Bandra, the Scottish girls pinned the AVm's custodian Ananya Pereira. And the first goal was evident as they picked up the right player. Ananya did show good anticipation and was agility in her approach, but ironically for her and her team, her bid to avert danger costed dearly for them as Scottish striker Dia Agarwal's strike crossed over the goalline after cohesiging off her legs. That set the set back for them and they never recovered thereafter.

Two goal by Shreya Ravuri set the Scottish girls on a high and a place for them in the final. Naintara Roy scored the consolation goal for the AVM. It was a close encounter that followed as by the Bombay International School, Babulnath, and Cathedral John & Connon dished out good game of soccer. And were locked 1-1 in the regular time for the introduction of the shoot-out and Bombay International School, Babulnath, proved better from the dreaded spot.

Results:

Girls U-14 (Div-I): Bombay Scottish, Mahim: 3 (Shreya Ravuri 2, Dia Agarwal) bt VCW Arya Vidyamandir, Bandra: 1 (Naintara Roy); Bombay International School, Babulnath: 3 (Anya Mistry, Mira Dhall, Mihika Iyer) bt (on penalties) Cathedral John & Connon, Fort: 0

Boys U-16 (Ahmed Sailor): Cathedral John & Connon, Fort: 1 (Veer Subandh) bt St Paul’s High School, Dadar: 0