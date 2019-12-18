MSSA: Hetal Goswami on target yet again

Mumbai: It was hat-tricks of titles for the girls from St. Teresa's High School as they picked up their third title of the year winning the Mumbai Schools Sports Association's (MSSA) under-14 hockey.

At the Sports Authority of India, Khandivali astroturf, led by the most prolific scorer of the side, Hetal Goswami, St Teresa's earned a hard-fought one-goal win over Carmel of St Joseph in the final here on Wednesday.

The one-girl strike force of the side Hetal has been top goal scorers this year with 33 goals under her belt, in the six matches she had played in this championship. An average strike of 5.5 goals every match. Hetal, the VIII standard student of the school signed off the hockey this season netting the match-winner for her school.

"It is a great feeling and I should thank the entire team who supported me in scoring, said Hetal after the final on Wednesday.

"The entire credit goes to the team and I am proud of my girls," said Anthony Pinto, the coach of the side. Pinto who has been with the school as the coach for over three decades gave credit to Hetal who has been the main architect of the team's win in all the tournaments.

She is a good player and she does get good support from her teammates," said Pinto.

It was in the third quarter Hetal sounded the board, picking up the ball from the midfield outpaced a couple of defenders to slam home, which eventually turned out to be the match-winner.

Earlier, thanks to goals off the sticks of Shaun D’mello, Cristiano Corriea, Jayden Pereira enabled Stanislaus to sub the charge of Don Bosco from Matunga to emerge as the champions in the boy's section.

Results (under-14; finals)

Boys

St. Stanislaus High School: 3 (Shaun D’mello, Cristiano Corriea, Jayden Pereira) bt Don Bosco

Matunga: 0. Third Place: Don Bosco, Borivali: 1 (Vedant Girme) bt Children’s Academy: 0

Girls

St. Teresa High School: 1 (Hetal Goswami) bt Carmel of St. Joseph: 0. Third Place: Mary Immaculate Girls School: 1 (Asmi Dukhande) bt Canossa Convent: 0