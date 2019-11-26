MSSA: Grand double for Don Bosco boys

Mumbai: Shivam Sandeep Kadam of Don Bosco High School, got the better of Krish Waghani 8-4 in the final of the MSSA under-16 inter-school tennis tournament, at the CCI court here on Tuesday.

Later Shaan Worlikar and Shivam won their respective singles encounters to take home the teams championship.

Worlikar defeated Yashmit Chawla (Dcottish) while Shaan beat Veer Prasad (Scottish) 6-1 to make a grand double for the boys from Matunga.

In the boys and girls under-10 singles finals, Prakash Srivastav of RN Podar School Santacruzscored over Rishi Dighe of DSBm International 8-2 for the boys title. Anisha Mehta of Ryan International, Malad also scored an identical 8-2 win over Anoushka Chabria of Cathedral & John Connon, Fort.