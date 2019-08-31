MSSA: Fiona Sequeria strikes for Lilavatibai

Mumbai: Fiona Sequeria struck twice in the first session as Lilavatibai Podar Senior Secondary School, edge past Witty International School, Malad, 2-1 in an MSSA Girls under-16 Division II Football knockout match at Cooperage ground, Colaba here on Friday.

Poddar girls did look a better team going by their approach. They held on to the ball and combined well as a team upfront and in the mid field. And it paid off when Fiona slammed home Khushi Makhija's centre six minutes into the game.

Playing in the mid field, Fiona spearheaded the teams attack. She along with Khushi threatened the ricval defence time and again. In one such move, Fiona snatched the from the rival defence and and found the target from the penalty spot.

Witty's Samyukhta Anand did look promising and controlled the game in the mid field for them. And she was finally rewarded when she reduced the margin.

In another knockout match, Nahar International School, Andheri, defeated Holy Cross High School, Kurla 3-0. Nahar International was well served by Aneri Raval who scored twice.

Aneri's goals came in the 19th and 28th minutes while Anavi Khanderia added one more to Nahar International's tally to seal a comfortable win.

Results

Girls under-16: Nahar International, Andheri: 3 (Aneri Raval 2, Anavi Khanderia) bt Holy Cross: 0; Lilavati Poddar: 2 (Fiona Sequeria 2) bt Witty International, Malad: 1 (Samyukhta Anand); Rustomjee International, Dahisar: 2 (Tia Patole, Dhyani Soni) bt St John The Evangelist, Andheri: 0.