MSSA caught on the wrong foot

Mumbai: The Mumbai Schools Sports Association's office took the schools for a rough ride in the fag end of the inter-school football, as they called for the semifinals of the under-10 at the Azad Maidan here on Thursday. Very well aware that the road leading to the venue would be barricaded due to the Assembly election counting, they called for the matches, causing problems for the teachers, parents and the children.

They were all aware that the road closed, but we had no option but to come," said one of the parents on conditions of anonymity. I did keep posted the football secretary about the situation, but nothing is taken on a serious note and we had to face the music, and we came only because of our kids," complained another parent.

I had to wait for over 45 minutes before I could convince the authorities before they allowed me to cross over and be at the venue," said a parent of Holy Cross school whose child was one of the team members of the team. "We only hope the people concerned at the MSSA office take notice of the same are not repeat this kind of inconvenience to the children.”