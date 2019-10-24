MSSA: Campion, Stanislaus in summit clash

Mumbai: Campion School will take on Stanislaus in the final of the MSSA under-10 inter-school football, at he Azad Maidan ground to be played today.

In the semifinals, Campion registered a solitary goal win over Holy Family, while Stanislaus romped home with a 7-1 win over Universal to set up the final show down in this section. Aurey Carvalho scored in the 13th minute for Campions which turned out to be the match winners for them.

In an evenly contested encounter, the teams exhibited good soccer with their strikers failing to get past the defence of the teams. Campions did shown some nerve as they used flanks effectively and their mid fielders spearheaded their moves. On the other hand Holy Family too played good soccer, but their force upfront failed to break through the stubborn rival defence. Zac Pinto was excellent under the Holy Family bar and brought about good saves.

Campion School's Jagveer Bhatia was exceptional as left winger and left the rival defence on high alert with his speed. It was an easy outing for the Bandra boys, Stanislaus as they scored in regular intervals before romping home with a comfortable 7-1.

Results:

8 Campion School: 1 (Aurey Carvalho) bt Holy Family: 0

8 Stanislaus: 7 (Dwayne D'Souza 2, Vilario Alphonso, Vihan Nage, Raafay Sheikh, Advait Parab, Zidane Fernandes 35) bt Universal: 0