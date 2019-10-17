MSSA: Campion, St Stanislaus win

Mumbai: Campion School ‘B’ defeated St Anne’s, Malad 2-0 in an MSSA boys under-8 match, here at MSSA ground, Azad Maidan here on Thursday. Campion got straight into action when Agastya Nair putting his team ahead in the sixth minute of game. He dazzled past the defence with his speed as Campion took the breather with 1-0 lead,

Ayaan Khan who has been lurking upfront put it beyond the opposition netting the second goal. This happened in the 20th minute of the encounter which is being played 15 minutes each halg for this toddling kids. Khan was well assisted by Yugam Ranawat.

Caleb Fernandes scored twice as St Stanislaus High School went on to register a 3-0 win over Bombay Scottish High School. Sharu Kamtekar chipped in the other goal for the winners.

Results (U-8):

Campion School ‘B’: 2 (Agastya Nair, Ayaan Khan) bt St Anne’s, Malad: 0; St Stanislaus High School: 3 (Caleb Fernandes 2, Sharu Kamtekar) bt Bombay Scottish High School: 0; Don Bosco, Matunga: 2 (Ferdinand Kezhake 2) bt Christ Church School, Byculla: 0.