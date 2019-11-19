MSSA: Arya Kamble nets winner for Don Bosco

Mumbai: Arya Kamble scored the match-winner as Don Bosco Matunga marched into the final with a 1-0 win over St Mary's ICSE of the MSSA under-12 Div I inter-school football.
They take Campions, Colaba who also scored an identical solitary goal win over Don Bosco, Borvali to set up the summit clash. Harsh Deora scored the all-important goal for Campions.
Campions are in for a triple crown after the seniors wion two back-to-back titles.
Cathedral & John Connon, Fort emerged champions as they romped to a 3-0 win against Dahisar’s school Rustomjee International in the girls u-12 Division-I final.
The star of Cathedral & John Connon’s triumph was their dashing striker Kimaya Apte who finished with a superb hat-trick of goals.
In the third place match, Juhu schoolgirls Arya Vidya Mandir defeated Christ Church from Byculla 3-1 via the penalty shootout tie-breaker as the matched ended in a goalless draw.
