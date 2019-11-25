MSSA: Arush Bhatterjee strikes it rich

Mumbai: Double strike Arush Bhatterjee and a long-range volley by Sean Chettiar saw Rustomjee International Dahisar stun favourites Stanislaus, Bandra 3-1 in the Div II of the MSSA's boys under-12 football, at the Azad Maidan, here on Monday.

Arush Bhatterjee put the team ahead in the 8th minutes before Sean Chettiar scored a long-range volley. And Bhatterjee was back in the scorecard netting the third goal later in the second session.

Siddh J scored the lone goal for Stanislaus.

St Lawrence; Khandivali earned full points while Cathedral & John Connnon, Fort and Bombay International split points in this league phase of the tournament.

Results

Boys under-12

St Lawrence Khandivali: 2 (Harshvardhan Gaware 2) bt St Xaviers, Marine Lines: 0. Cathedral & John Connon, Fort: 0 drew with Bombay Intl: 0

St Stanislaus, Bandra: 0 lost to Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu: 1 (Anrav Mehta) Bombay Scottish, Powai 1 (Siddh J ) lost to Rustomjee International Dahisar: 3 (Arush Bhatterjee 2, Sean Chettiar)