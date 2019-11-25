MSSA: Arush Bhatterjee strikes it rich

Mumbai: Double strike Arush Bhatterjee and a long-range volley by Sean Chettiar saw Rustomjee International Dahisar stun favourites Stanislaus, Bandra 3-1 in the Div II of the MSSA's boys under-12 football, at the Azad Maidan, here on Monday.
Arush Bhatterjee put the team ahead in the 8th minutes before Sean Chettiar scored a long-range volley. And Bhatterjee was back in the scorecard netting the third goal later in the second session.
Siddh J scored the lone goal for Stanislaus.
St Lawrence; Khandivali earned full points while Cathedral & John Connnon, Fort and Bombay International split points in this league phase of the tournament.
Results
Boys under-12
St Lawrence Khandivali: 2 (Harshvardhan Gaware 2) bt St Xaviers, Marine Lines: 0. Cathedral & John Connon, Fort: 0 drew with Bombay Intl: 0
St Stanislaus, Bandra: 0 lost to Utpal Sanghvi, Juhu: 1 (Anrav Mehta) Bombay Scottish, Powai 1 (Siddh J ) lost to Rustomjee International Dahisar: 3 (Arush Bhatterjee 2, Sean Chettiar)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)