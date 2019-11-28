MSSA: Armaan Majumdar strikes for GEA

Mumbai: Gundecha Education Academy (GEA) from Kandivali dictated term from the beginning against another Kandivali team Thakur Public School and enjoyed a comprehensive 7-0 win in the MSSA boys under-12 league match at the School sports centre on Wednesday.

The highlight of Gundecha’s easy win was the strong efforts from Armaan Majumdar who scored a hat-trick and the double strikes from Akshath Sharma. The other two goals was scored by Kshittij Padhi and Advait Pandya.

Earlier, in the first match Campion School from Colaba were boosted by the fine performance from Shanay Toprani who netted all the three goals in the school’s healthy 3-0 win against Powai’s Hiranandani Foundation School.

Meanwhile, Santacruz lads of Utpal Sanghvi easily defeated Bombay Scottish from Powai by a 5-1 goals tally. The star player of Utpal Sanghvi was the brilliance of striker Shounak Shah hammered four goals.