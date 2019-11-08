MSSA: Adelia Picardo makes a perfect start

Mumbai: She is just nine-year-old but had the entire ground under control. Adelia Picardo an IV standard student from Apostolic Carmel, Bandra scored a hat-trick in her debut a record in this level of competition.

At the Azad Maidan, Adelia pint-size girl scored three goals as her team ran past the challenge of JB Peit in the girls under-12 Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) with a 4-0 win to notch up full points in this league-cum-Knock out contest.

"Yes, I never thought I would score three goals, but I wanted to score a goal in the first game of my life," said Adelia while talking to FPJ after the match.