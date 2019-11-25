Kashih Bote, Harshali Mandavakar in summit clash

Mumbai: Kashih Bote of Don Bosco International, Matunga got the better of Suhani Sabarwal giving away just two points, and march into the final of the (U-16) girls MSSA inter-school tennis, at the CCI court here on Monday.

Bote made her intention clear as she raced to a 4-0 lead with perfect placement and baseline game. Unforced errors saw her give away points for her rivals. But for those errors, she flawless in her approach.

Bote takes on Harshali Mandavakar who got past Salonee Dey 6-2 in an all Bombay Scottish affair wherein Mandavakar registered 6-2 against her teammate Salonee Dey in the other semifinal.

In what could be termed as a well-matched affair Krish Waghani of Ambani Intl earned a hard-fought win via the tie-breaker against the stubborn Aaryan Qureshi (Leevati Podar Santacruz) 6-5 (7-4). He takes on Shivam Kadam of Don Bocso Matunga in the final who beat Nitin Desouza (Podar Intl) 6-3.

Results (all semifinals)

Girls (U-10): Anoushka Chabria (Cathedral) bt Mayassha Mehta (Cathedral) 6-3; Anusha Mehta (Rayan Inter Malad) bt Ahanaa Iyer (Orion ICSE) 6-4. Under-12: Devashree Mahadeshwer (PTV PNG) bt Hrishita Lotlikar 6-4, Kimaya Apte (Cathedral) bt Rivaa Mehta (Thakur International) 6-4 Under-16: Harshali Mandavakar (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) Salonee Dey (Bombay Scottish, Powai) 6-2; Kashih Bote (Don Bosco Inter, Matunga) bt Suhani Sabarwal (Eco Mundali) 6-2

Boys

Under-10: Rishi Dighe (DSB International) bt Vivaaan Gupta (Cathedral) 6-1; Pravaksh Srivastava bt Dhruv Arora 6-2; Under-12: Ardhan Sethi (Januma Bhai, Narse) bt Nilay Dhawale (Bombay Scottish Mahim) 6-1; Vivaan Karande (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) bt Aarav Mehta (Cathedral) 6-0;

Under-14: Ved Thakur (DSRV) bt Aditya Talati (St Gregory) 6-1; Hrishikesh Iyer (GP Goenka Intl) bt Mihit Kantawala (Campion) 62; Under-16: Shivam Kadam (Don Bosco Matunga) bt Nitin Desouza (Podar Intl) 6-3; Krish Waghani (Ambani Intl) Aaryan Qureshi (Leevati Podra Santa Cruz) 6-5(7-4)