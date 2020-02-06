Dr Antonio make it to semis

Dr. Antonio D’silva boys were outstanding as both their teams A and B booked their place in the last four of the Walter D’souza under-12 inter-school hockey tournament.
At the Sports Authority of India turf, their A outfit edged Yashodham by a solitary goal while the B counterparts got the better of Children's Academy 'B' also by a first quarter goal.
In a fight for a place in the final their B team faces St Stanislaus while Don Bosco, Matunga take on A team in the encounter slated to be played on Friday.
Results (Quarter final)
St. Stanislaus High School 'A': 2 (Roosevelt Vaz, Nathan Michael) bt Yashodham High School 'A': 0
Don Bosco Matunga 'A': 3 (Ratnesh Chile, Suhaan Pawle, Aryan Rane) bt Don Bosco Matunga 'B': 0
Dr. Antonio D’silva 'A' (Rudra Cheulkar) bt Yashodham 'B': 0 Dr. Antonio D’silva 'B': 1 (Ayush Kewat) bt Children’s Academy 'B': 0.
