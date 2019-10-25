Campion sound off their arrival in MSSA

Mumbai: Campion School turning out to champions. Sending signals of their arrival in the inter-school Mumbai Schools Sports Associations (MSSA) big league. This is evident from the fact, these budding kids from Fort in the city won two titles in three days. After their juniors (under-8) laid their hand on the trophy, their under-10 followed the suite winning the under-10 title

At the MSSA, Azad Maidan here on Friday, Campion School, pipped the spirited challenge of St Stanislaus, Bandra 3-2 via the tie-breaker after the teams were locked 1-1 in the regulation time.

It was the handy work of their skipper Agastya Agarwal who led their striking force upfront while their custodian, Samuel Tennyson held them together bringing some spectacular under the bar.

Agarwal led them striking the first goal to put them 1-0 ahead and take the breather on a high note. Stanislaus, the former champions who were pushovers as they hit back to level the score. It was Vilario Alphanso slammed home from just outside the box. bringing cheers in their camp.

This goal boosted morale and they held an upper hand, but Campion's keeper, Tennyson stood between them and the goal. His agility and anticipation saw him come off with good saves which denied Stanislaus to run away with the trophy.

As the teams ended the regular time on even ground for the enforcement of the shoot-out. It was surprising to see Campion's skipper donning the colours of the keeper replacing Tennyson. But he proved he was right in deciding as he brought about two stunning saves which paved away for Campion to carry home the trophy.

Aurev Carvalho and Jagveer Bhatia were bang on target from the dreaded spot while Driden D;Souza was the only player successful for Stanislaus.

“He (Agarwal) is our first-choice goalkeeper, but he has good clearing skills so we took him in the defence department and he has proved his worth with his performance,” said the Campion coach justifying the change brought about during the shoot out.

Campion head coach Wilfred Alex Alva termed the victory as sweet revenge against Stanislaus whose under-14 side had defeated Campion in the finals played in September. “I must say the entire team has given their absolute best and the coaching unit has been behind them shaping the youngsters so that they come with their utmost form, we focus on younger children and when they give us such results it feels all the efforts were sowed properly.”

Meanwhile, Arnav Padelkar and Shaun D’Souza scored one goal each as Holy Family School, Andheri defeated Universal High School, Dahisar 2-0 to win the third-place match.

Results:

Boys under-10: Campion School, Fort: 3 (Aurev Carvalho, Jagveer Bhatia, Agastya Agarwal) bt (on penalty shootouts) St Stanislaus: 2 (Driden D’Souza, Vilario Alphanso)

Third-place: Holy Family School, Andheri: 2 (Arnav Padelkar, Shaun D’Souza) bt Universal High School, Dahisar: 0