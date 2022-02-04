MSSA to conduct selection trials for Sub Junior and Junior Nationals on Feb 9

Mumbai Schools Sports Association will be conducting selection trails for Sub Junior and Junior boys at Mumbai Hockey Association ground on Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for Hockey India Academy Tournament 2022.

The second edition of the Hockey India Academy National Tournament for Sub Juniors will be held in Delhi, while the Junior tournament will be hosted by Jharkhand.

Those interested must report at the Mumbai Hockey Association ground on Wednesday, February 9, between 2.30 pm to 3 pm.

Criteria for selection:

The boys must bring their birth certificates to the ground. Those born in 2006 will be eligible to participate in Sub Juniors (Under-16) category, while those boys born in 2004 will be put in Juniors (Under-19).

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 09:39 PM IST