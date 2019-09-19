MSSA: Stanislaus, Campion in title clash

Mumbai: It was a perfect example of giving it back. St Stanislaus High School, Bandra who were beaten by the Don Bosco, High School, Matunga last year, gave it back, this time it was not in final but semifinal, as the Bandra boys trounced the lads from Matunga firing four without a reply, in the MSSA boys under-14 Div I Inter-School Football, at Neville D’Souza football, Bandra on Thursday.

They take on Campion School, Fort who got the better of Arya Vidyamandir by a solitary first-half goal. The final is slated to be played on Saturday. St Stanislaus skipper Clint Fernandes put his team ahead off a free-kick which curled into the far corner of the nest. This happened in the 11th minute.

The fleet-footed, Vivan Sanghavi who was lurking upfront for Bandra team netted his first and the second for his team. The pint-sized striker combined with Revel Fernandes to make it 2-0. He was back in action soon after the change over putting it beyond the reach of their rivals Calvin D’Souza rounded up the tally in the 46th.

Skipper Iryaveer Chawla led the Campion School, Fort from front scoring in the other semifinal against Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu. The goal which was scored in the 39th minute turned out to the match-winner.

Results: (Div-I semi-finals)

Boys (U-14): St Stanislaus High School, Bandra: 4 (V Sanghvi 2, C Fernandes, C D’Souza) bt Don Bosco, Matunga: 0; Campion School, Fort: 1 (I Chawla) bt Arya Vidyamandir, Juhu: 0