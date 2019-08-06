MSSA: St. Paul’s in finals

Mumbai: A combined effort from the players ensured St. Paul's High School (Dadar) a spot in the finals as they defeat St. Anne's High School (Malad) 4-1 via tiebreaker in the semi-finals of the Mumbai School Sports Association (MSSA) Boys Under-16 Div-II Inter-School Football Tournament played at Neville D'Souza Football Turf, Bandra, here on Monday.

Both sides showed a positive approach and went on the offensive from the start. The match witnessed some neat build-up towards goals, but St. Pauls managed to keep the ball in their possession early in the game and were pushing St Anne's boys into an uncomfortable situation.

In another semi-final, St Joseph’s, Malad, beat AVM, Juhu, 2-0 to secure their place in the finals. Yash Sankhe gave St. Joseph a lead just before the first-half, scoring in the 24th minute.

Adityan AP doubled the lead in the 27th minute and the defence ensured the opposition could not open their account. St. Joseph’s will face St. Paul’s in the Boys Div-II finals on Wednesday, 7th August 2019.