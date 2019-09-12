MSSA: Soham Phatak, Avighna canter ahead

Mumbai: Top seed Soham Phatak of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya had a easy outing on the 4th day of the MSSA boys under-14 inter-school badminton at the CCI court here on Wednesday.

Phatak, defeated Samay Bafna from Christ Church School 21-3 win to cruise into the second round of the contest.

The seasoned caimpaigner Phatak who has donned the state colours dominated the proceedings snatching nine points at one go, to prove his control over the game. But, his unforced errors enabled Bafna to garner few points.

Avighna Gadgil of Maneckji Cooper Education, the defending champion proved a hard nut for Rustomjee’s International School’s Sanil Mandpe to crack as the former ran away with 21-0.

Second seed, Shashwat Kumar of RN Podar School, Santacruz edged past Devaditya Makhecha of DY Patil International School with a 21-7 victory.

Results

Boys under-14 (Rd-2): Soham Pathak (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle) bt Samay Bafna (Christ Church School, Byculla) 21-3; Avighna Gadgil (Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Juhu) bt Sanil Mandpe (Rustomjee International School, Dahisar) 21-0; Shashwat Kumar (RN Podar School, Santacruz) bt Devaditya Makhecha 21-7; Deven Deshpande (Ryan International School, Malad) bt Pau Shubam (Kapol Vidyanidhi International School) 21-1; Pratham Shah (Podar International School-CBSE) bt Ayanali Punjani (Fazlani L’Academie Globale) 21-2.

Girls under-12 (Rd-1): Janhavi Sadaphule (Saraswati Mandir High School, Mahim) bt Madiha Khan (Maneckji Cooper Education Trust School, Juhu) 15-0; Vrisha Dani (Kapol Vidyanidhi International School, Kandivali) bt Sajiree Lele (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle) 15-1; Samaira Shetty (Swami Vivekanand High School, Chembur) bt Sajiree Lele (Parle Tilak Vidyalaya, Vile Parle) 15-2; Janvhi Amit Shah (Rose Manor International School, Santacruz) bt Aarohi Shankar (Nahar International School) 15-3.