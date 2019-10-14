MSSA: Rutvik scores twice in St Dominic Savio win

Mumbai: Rutvik’s brace led St. Dominic Savio (Andheri) to a 3-1 victory over Lakshdham (Goregaon) in MSSA Boys U-12 match played at St Antony’s Football Ground, Malad, on Monday.

Rutvick’s goals came in the 19th and 27th minute while Shlok Jagtap chipped in with one goal in the 32nd minute. Lakshadham’s skipper Aavan Poojari pulled one back for his team by scoring in 38th minute.

In another match, Rustomjee Cambridge International edged past Gokuldham (Goregaon) 2-1 as Meer Patel and Mayank Pandya scored one goal each. Yash Mishra was the lone goal scorer for Gokuldham.

Aryaman Seth struck the decisive goal for Billabong International (Malad) as they beat SVKM (Vile Parle) with a narrow margin of 1-0, while Cambridge School (Kandivali) won against Bombay Scottish (Powai) 3-2 in the penalty shootout after both teams were unable to find target in the stipulated time.

Results:

St Dominic Savio, Andheri: 3 (Rutvik 2, Shlok Jagtap) bt Lakshdham, Goregaon: 1 (Aavan Poojari); Rustomjee Cambridge International: 2 (Meer Patel and Mayank Pandya) bt Gokuldham, Goregaon: 1 (Yash Mishra); Billabong International, Malad: 1 (Aryaman Seth) bt SVKM, Vile Parle: 0; Cambridge School, Kandivali: 3 (Viraj Singh, Rohit Londhe, Vedhant Chaudhari) bt Bombay Scottish, Powai: Rian Sangh, Vivan Narula)