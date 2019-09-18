MSSA: Ruturaj Rathod, Hrissha Dubey emerge as champions

Mumbai: Ruturaj Rathod of IES New English School was put to ultimate test before he prevailed over second-seeded Aaryavardhan Jadhav of Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly, 22-20, 22-20 to be crowned as the champion, in the MSSA boys under-16 Inter-School Badminton Championship, at the Cricket Club of India, Churchgate here on Wednesday.

Having played against each other in many contests, both of the were well aware of the sets backs, and it was Rathod to took the first intiative as he raced to a 11-5. Jadhav did not fall back as he stepped up to reduce the deficit (17-20). Rathod maintained the lead and went on to score a narrow 22-20 verdict.

It was the other way in the second game as Jadhav took the lead (7-3), but could not take advantage of the same against the explosive Rathod, who after levelling the score (20-20) took the game and the match 22-20 to emerge champion.

In a battle of the top two seeds in the girls section, top-seed Hrissha Dubey bounced back 0-1 to take the title 2-1 against second-seeded Manya Avlani (13-21, 21-19, 21-13). Hrissha, champion in this level and it is her fourth title. She has won the u-10, 12, 14 and now the under-16 titles in a telling fashion.

“I have been playing since under-10 and I have been winning the three titles before this, it was good to win and create a memorable collection for my cupboard.” said the champion Hrissha who has shifted to Bangalore since last April and trains at Prakash Padukone Academy gave credits to her coach Sagar Chopra and Sayali.

In under-14, Pranay Shettigar of Oxford Public School and Aalisha Naik (Dr Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya) bagged the girls and boys titles respectively. Shettigar got the better of Shaurya Kandoi (Jamnabai Narsee International School) 21-8, 21-14 while second-seeded Naik upset top-seeded Siya Singh 21-8, 21-13.

Results: (All finals)

Boys (U-16): Ruturaj Rathod (IES New English School) bt Aaryavardhan Jadhav (Dadar Parsee Youth Assembly) 22-20, 22-20; Under-14: Pranay Shettigar (Oxford Public School) bt Shaurya Kandoi (Jamnabai Narsee International School) 21-8, 21-14; Under-12: Arjun Aluguvelli (Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Vidya Mandir) bt Angad Tathgiri (Bombay Scottish) 21-5, 21-6.

Girls (U-16): Hrissha Dubey (Jamnabai Narsee School) bt Manya Avlani (CNM School) 13-21, 21-19, 21-13; Under-14: Aalisha Naik (Dr Sarvepali Radhakrishna Vidyalaya) bt Siya Singh (Fatima High School) 21-8, 21-13; Under-12: Naisha Bhatoye (St Gregorios School) bt Evaana Tyagi (Ryan International School)